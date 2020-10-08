State of Indiana receives temporary stay over judge’s ballot ruling

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(WEHT)- Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill issued a statement after receiving a temporary stay over a federal judge’s ruling requiring election officials to accept ballots received after 12:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Hill, who is not running for reelection after the Republican Party instead nominated Todd Rokita, says the deadline set by the General Assembly is “as reasonable as any other” and ensures most ballots are counted on Election Day, not potentially days or weeks later.

Indiana law provides several options for voters including voting in person on Election Day, turning in an absentee ballot at the clerk’s office or an authorized satellite location by November 2, or voting early. The judge’s ruling instructs election officials to count any ballots received up to 10 days after Election Day, as long as they are postmarked by then.

Hill adds this decision “flies in the face” of Supreme Court admonitions against issuing election-related injunctions so close to an election. The district court gave the state a temporary stay as they work to get a longer stay from the circuit court.

