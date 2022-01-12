State of the Judiciary looks to “fulfill our constitutional liabilities”

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — On Jan. 12, 2022, Chief Justice Loretta Rush addressed the Governor and a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly for the annual State of the Judiciary.

Chief Justice Rush discussed many things, including Indiana court’s constitutional promise. She believes four critical components make up our constitutional responsibilities. They include increasing public trust, strengthening Hoosier families, improving public safety and modernizing Indiana courts.

Included during the State of the Judiciary were remarks from Justice Steven H. David in regards to public service.

“We have 118 of these specialized dockets statewide and 21 more in the planning process. They include drug, family recovery, domestic violence, mental health, and veterans treatment courts. It has been my honor to witness hundreds of people graduate from these extraordinary programs,” said Justice Steven David. “They are incredibly time-consuming local initiatives. But as a veteran; the son, grandson, and father of a veteran; and the husband of a Navy officer who has been recalled to active duty—I am truly grateful for your support of these profoundly impactful and life-changing, indeed life-saving, programs.”

Among other topics, Chief Justice Rush discussed their innovations when it comes to jail management, eviction, family law and remote access. Before concluding the address, Indiana’s mental health system was also discussed.

Click here to watch the full address. A PDF version of the speech is available here.