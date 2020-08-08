State officials pressured to set school-shutdown benchmarks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana school district leaders, teachers and parents are pressuring state officials to identify benchmarks for what would require schools to go back online as confirmed cases of the coronavirus rise. At least 31 positive cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Indiana schools since buildings began reopening in late July.

State school superintendent Jennifer McCormick says school leaders are “adamant” that they want the state to identify when the spread of the virus has become too much for students to come into schools. But she argues those decisions should be left up to medical experts, not the state department of education.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 8, 2020)

