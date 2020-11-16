State park properties to temporarily close for deer hunts

(WEHT) It’s deer season in Indiana’s state parks. The Department of Natural Resources have evaluated which state park properties require a deer management hunt this year. The hunt helps to keep deer populations at a level that ensures a habitat for native plants and other animals.

Select Indiana state park properties will temporarily close in the coming weeks so the controlled hunts can take place. Each park will close to the general public on the evening before the two day hunt begins and will reopen the morning after the hunt ends.

Each hunt will run for two days. The first will be Monday and Tuesday. The second hunt is set for November 30 and December 1. Only individuals selected from the draw may participate at any site.

Participating state park properties are:

Brown County

Chain O`Lakes

Charlestown

Fort Harrison

Harmonie

Lincoln

McCormick`s Creek

Ouabache

Pokagon

Potato Creek

Prophetstown

Shades

Spring Mill

Turkey Run

Versailles

Whitewater Memorial

Trine State Recreation Area

All Indiana state park properties not mentioned will be operating under normal hours.

A full report on the 2019 deer management hunts can be viewed here.

