TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One day after being condemned for his social media posts by the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, State Representative Jim Lucas visited the facility on Thursday.

Lucas was photographed with the Museum’s Executive Director, Troy Fears and the picture was captioned with the following,

“Today CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center had the opportunity to host Indiana State Representative Jim Lucas after condemning a recent social media post he made this week. Rep. Lucas came to visit CANDLES on his own accord, eager to learn more about the museum, Eva Kor, and the lessons of the Holocaust. It was a positive visit, and we shared a great conversation about the importance of Holocaust education in Indiana. We better understand the events that unfolded earlier this week and appreciate opportunities to build stronger communities through conversations like we had today.”

Earlier this week, Candles condemned the State Representative after social media posts came to light showing he had posted a quote attributed to a Nazi online.

In a statement, CANDLES said the group was “shocked and horrified that an Indiana lawmaker would make such a statement about Hitler’s chief architect and purveyor of hate speech.” The group also called for Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston to condemn the actions of Lucas.

