EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Plenty of issues were discussed at Friday’s Evansville Regional Economic Partnership legislative preview, but completing I-69 was one issue that received applause from plenty attending the event.

“We can definitely have conversations with the Department of Transportation to keep it fresh in their minds, and continue to tell them the critical need to complete this and complete it sooner than later,” State Rep. Wendy McNamara said.

Other lawmakers agree that this infrastructure is crucial.

What is left in the I-69 project is paving a handful of miles northbound in Indianapolis and building the Ohio River Crossing.

Hoosiers can expect that some of their state representatives will push and advocate for completing the project, including State Rep. Tim O’Brien, who calls the project and economic opportunity.

“In order to maintain the reputation of being the “Crossroads of America,” we need to invest as much as we possibly can into our road system, so that we can have a thriving economy,” State Rep. O’Brien said. “I-69 is a huge part of that.”

To help make the project move along, State Rep. O’Brien is interested in calling a “meeting of the minds” with Indiana and Kentucky lawmakers to make the project a priority.

State Rep. Matt Hostettler meanwhile says he does not know how much can be done in the upcoming shorter General Assembly session, but he agrees that not all the weight should fall on Indiana.

On the other side of the river, Gov. Andy Beshear defended his own state in June 2023, even going as far as to take shots at Indiana.

“On I-69, we’re so far ahead of Indiana,” Gov, Beshear said. “They are working to catch up. We now have work done on every party of that, but we’re being done right now up to where the bridge will be.”

The Indiana General Assembly meets on Monday and will continue until March.