State’s COVID-19 school dashboard could be ready next month

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say a new online tracker designed to help educators track COVID-19 cases could be available next month.
Dr. Kristina Box is commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health. She recently discussed the tracker at a state pandemic update. The department is gathering hundreds of thousands of student records for the tool.
On Sunday, health officials reported 618 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. Overall, 85,932 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indiana.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 23, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Peaches recalled for Salmonella risk
- President Trump holds Sunday press conference, set to announce plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
- University of Southern Indiana students prepare to head back to class
- Evansville Philarmonic Orchestra announces “re-imagined” opening night
- Evansville man among three arrested for reportedly assaulting, imprisoning woman