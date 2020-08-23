State’s COVID-19 school dashboard could be ready next month

Indiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say a new online tracker designed to help educators track COVID-19 cases could be available next month.

Dr. Kristina Box is commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health. She recently discussed the tracker at a state pandemic update.  The department is gathering hundreds of thousands of student records for the tool.

On Sunday, health officials reported 618 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. Overall, 85,932 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indiana. 

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 23, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories