States sending the most people to Indiana

(STACKER) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Indiana from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Indiana.

Canva

#30. Mississippi

Moved from Mississippi to Indiana in 2019: 699 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state #16 most common destination from Mississippi

Moved from Indiana to Mississippi in 2019: 234 #42 most common destination from Indiana



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#29. Oregon

Moved from Oregon to Indiana in 2019: 951 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state #26 most common destination from Oregon

Moved from Indiana to Oregon in 2019: 681 #28 most common destination from Indiana



Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Oklahoma

Moved from Oklahoma to Indiana in 2019: 986 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state #20 most common destination from Oklahoma

Moved from Indiana to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,397 #16 most common destination from Indiana



Canva

#27. Arkansas

Moved from Arkansas to Indiana in 2019: 1,056 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state #15 most common destination from Arkansas

Moved from Indiana to Arkansas in 2019: 438 #36 most common destination from Indiana



Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#26. South Carolina

Moved from South Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 1,312 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state #17 most common destination from South Carolina

Moved from Indiana to South Carolina in 2019: 1,596 #23 most common destination from Indiana



Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Kansas

Moved from Kansas to Indiana in 2019: 1,349 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state #13 most common destination from Kansas

Moved from Indiana to Kansas in 2019: 1,609 #22 most common destination from Indiana



Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#24. New Jersey

Moved from New Jersey to Indiana in 2019: 1,391 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state #23 most common destination from New Jersey

Moved from Indiana to New Jersey in 2019: 664 #29 most common destination from Indiana



M Floyd // Flickr

#23. Alabama

Moved from Alabama to Indiana in 2019: 1,481 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state #18 most common destination from Alabama

Moved from Indiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,451 #11 most common destination from Indiana



Canva

#22. Minnesota

Moved from Minnesota to Indiana in 2019: 1,599 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state #18 most common destination from Minnesota

Moved from Indiana to Minnesota in 2019: 2,085 #20 most common destination from Indiana



SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Iowa

Moved from Iowa to Indiana in 2019: 1,744 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state #13 most common destination from Iowa

Moved from Indiana to Iowa in 2019: 836 #26 most common destination from Indiana



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wisconsin

Moved from Wisconsin to Indiana in 2019: 1,962 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state #14 most common destination from Wisconsin

Moved from Indiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,951 #21 most common destination from Indiana



randy andy // Shutterstock

#19. Nevada

Moved from Nevada to Indiana in 2019: 2,016 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state #17 most common destination from Nevada

Moved from Indiana to Nevada in 2019: 594 #31 most common destination from Indiana



Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#18. Colorado

Moved from Colorado to Indiana in 2019: 2,050 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state #31 most common destination from Colorado

Moved from Indiana to Colorado in 2019: 3,114 #13 most common destination from Indiana



Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#17. Virginia

Moved from Virginia to Indiana in 2019: 2,096 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state #28 most common destination from Virginia

Moved from Indiana to Virginia in 2019: 2,413 #15 most common destination from Indiana



Canva

#16. Georgia

Moved from Georgia to Indiana in 2019: 2,117 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state #24 most common destination from Georgia

Moved from Indiana to Georgia in 2019: 3,020 #14 most common destination from Indiana



JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#15. Connecticut

Moved from Connecticut to Indiana in 2019: 2,165 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state #16 most common destination from Connecticut

Moved from Indiana to Connecticut in 2019: 309 #40 most common destination from Indiana



Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#14. Washington

Moved from Washington to Indiana in 2019: 2,186 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state #24 most common destination from Washington

Moved from Indiana to Washington in 2019: 2,244 #19 most common destination from Indiana



TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#13. Missouri

Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state #17 most common destination from Missouri

Moved from Indiana to Missouri in 2019: 5,811 #7 most common destination from Indiana



Imilious // Wikicommons

#12. Tennessee

Moved from Tennessee to Indiana in 2019: 3,169 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state #17 most common destination from Tennessee

Moved from Indiana to Tennessee in 2019: 5,630 #9 most common destination from Indiana



DPPed// Wikimedia

#11. Arizona

Moved from Arizona to Indiana in 2019: 4,067 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state #13 most common destination from Arizona

Moved from Indiana to Arizona in 2019: 3,156 #12 most common destination from Indiana



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#10. New York

Moved from New York to Indiana in 2019: 4,199 2.8% of new residents that moved from another state #21 most common destination from New York

Moved from Indiana to New York in 2019: 1,470 #24 most common destination from Indiana



Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#9. North Carolina

Moved from North Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 5,054 3.3% of new residents that moved from another state #12 most common destination from North Carolina

Moved from Indiana to North Carolina in 2019: 5,646 #8 most common destination from Indiana



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#8. Pennsylvania

Moved from Pennsylvania to Indiana in 2019: 5,331 3.5% of new residents that moved from another state #15 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Moved from Indiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,276 #17 most common destination from Indiana



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Texas

Moved from Texas to Indiana in 2019: 7,095 4.7% of new residents that moved from another state #23 most common destination from Texas

Moved from Indiana to Texas in 2019: 6,244 #6 most common destination from Indiana



Paul.h // Wikimedia

#6. California

Moved from California to Indiana in 2019: 7,255 4.8% of new residents that moved from another state #26 most common destination from California

Moved from Indiana to California in 2019: 4,923 #10 most common destination from Indiana



PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#5. Michigan

Moved from Michigan to Indiana in 2019: 8,509 5.6% of new residents that moved from another state #5 most common destination from Michigan

Moved from Indiana to Michigan in 2019: 11,026 #5 most common destination from Indiana



Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Florida

Moved from Florida to Indiana in 2019: 11,926 7.9% of new residents that moved from another state #15 most common destination from Florida

Moved from Indiana to Florida in 2019: 18,175 #1 most common destination from Indiana



Canva

#3. Ohio

Moved from Ohio to Indiana in 2019: 12,038 7.9% of new residents that moved from another state #5 most common destination from Ohio

Moved from Indiana to Ohio in 2019: 12,714 #3 most common destination from Indiana



Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#2. Kentucky

Moved from Kentucky to Indiana in 2019: 12,483 8.2% of new residents that moved from another state #2 most common destination from Kentucky

Moved from Indiana to Kentucky in 2019: 11,424 #4 most common destination from Indiana



Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#1. Illinois