Statewide Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police canceled a statewide Silver Alert for a previously missing 16-year-old. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says both Analiese Marie Pinskton and Colin Wayne Kelty were found in Marshall, Illinois.

Authorities say Pinskton is “fine” and Kelty was arrested. The Statewide Silver Alert for Pinskton was originally issued around 6:30 Saturday evening before being canceled just before 9:00 P.M.





(This story was originally published on June 27, 2020)

