GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week.

According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area.

Responding firefighters reported finding the structure engulfed in flames.

As a result of the fire, one individual was pronounced deceased by the Greene County Coroner. No identity has been released at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the State Fire Marshall’s Office investigating.