VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Honey Creek Fire Department reported that there were no injuries after a residence caught fire that was started outside the home.

Firefighters battled a residential structure fire in the 2500 block of E. Springhill Drive near Terre Haute on Tuesday.

According to the Honey Creek Fire Department, the call came in around 2:40 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene until around 5:32 p.m. No occupants reported any injuries and there were four cats in the home all found also without injuries.

Honey Creek Fire Department said the fire started from outside the building in a trash fire that spread across the grass to the back of the garage.

Multiple emergency services responded to the scene including crews from Sugar Creek Fire Department, Seeleyville Fire Department, Riley Fire Department, Prarieton Fire Department, and Pierson Township Fire Department, along with Transcare and the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department.