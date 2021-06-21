Students file lawsuit against IU’s vaccine requirement

INDIANA (WEHT) – Several Indiana University students have filed a federal lawsuit challenging IU’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit alleges that the university has violated both the students’ constitutional rights as well as Indiana’s vaccine Passport Law, which prohibits the state from requiring proof of COVID-19 immunization status and prohibits the state from penalizing those who refuse to provide such proof. The university is requiring students and faculty to get the vaccine but is not requiring proof of receiving the shot.

“The requirement for all Indiana University students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated before the return to school in August remains in place,” said a statement from Indiana University in response to the lawsuit. “The university is confident it will prevail in this case. Following release of the Indiana attorney general’s opinion, our process was revised, with uploading proof of vaccination no longer required. The attorney general’s opinion affirmed our right to require the vaccine.”