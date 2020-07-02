Study: About four percent of Indiana renters deferred payments in June

(WEHT)- A report compiled by LendingTree shows over 44,000 Indiana renters, about four percent of all renters in the state, deferred their rent payment in June.

The study looked at data from the most recent U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey and found Indiana ranked fourth in the country in deferred payments. Illinois narrowly edged out Indiana, with roughly 4.1 percent of renters deferring payments. Kentucky, meanwhile, ranked 47th in the country, with only .5 percent of renters doing so.

Ohio ranked number one in the country with five percent of renters deferring payments but not one renter in Rhode Island did so. The study also shows 31 percent of renters have little or no confidence they’ll be able to pay their next rent payment on time.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

