HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Owning a dog can bring joy and great memories, but depending on where you live, it can also take a big chunk out of your bank account.

So, how much does it cost to own a dog? First, it depends on what kind of dog you have. According to a study done by MarketWatch, the Labrador retriever is the basis of the study because it is the most popular breed of dog.

Other factors that determine how much dog ownership is are things like dog food, supplies, pet insurance, boarding costs, etc.

In the same study, people in Indiana might not have to worry as much about ownership expenses because Indiana is ranked 44th or the third least expensive state for dog ownership.

MarketWatch determined the average lifetime cost of owning a dog in Indiana is $25,104. Oklahoma was the lowest at $24,855 while California had the highest costs at $35,452. The overall cost across the country was determined to be $28,801.

The study also found dog owners in Indiana pay an average of $979 for puppy costs (vaccines, spay or neuter operations, medicine and supplies) with an average annual cost of $2,227.

Cost data was unavailable for Alaska, Hawaii and North and South Dakota.