HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – If one is living in Indiana, odds are pretty good employers aren’t having too many problems hiring.

According to WalletHub, employers in Indiana are among the least likely to have problems with hiring.

WalletHub ranks Indiana the fifth lowest state at 47th on the list when it comes to hiring.

WalletHub compared 50 states with the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings among the latest month and the last 12 months in job openings rate and Indiana sat at 5% job openings rate for the latest month and 5.48% for the last 12 months.

In the rest of the Tri-State, Kentucky ranked 24th and Illinois ranked 22nd.

For a full list of results, click here.