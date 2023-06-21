HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – WalletHub says with the labor force participation rate at 62.6%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub released its report on 2023’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring.

WalletHub says within the U.S., workers are easier to find in some states than others. Researchers say in order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.

According to the study, Indiana had the easiest time finding people, with the job opening rate over the latest month at 5.50% and the rate over the past twelve months being 6.03%. Illinois followed with the job opening rate over the latest month at 6.20% and the rate over the past twelve months being 6.59%. Kentucky came in with the hardest time hiring people over the latest month at 6.60% and the rate over the past twelve months being 7.28%.

WalletHub says the state with the easiest time finding people is New York, with the job opening rate over the latest month at 4.40% and the rate over the past twelve months being 4.83%. Meanwhile, the state with the hardest time finding people is Alaska, with the job opening rate over the latest month at 8.20% and the rate over the past twelve months being 8.79%.

The full study can be found here.