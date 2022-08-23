(WALLETHUB) – A new study shows what schools in Indiana are better at using taxpayer dollars for their operations.
WalletHub says to find out where school funding is distributed most evenly, WalletHub scored all school districts in Indiana based on two things: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per student.
The highest-ranking school district in Indiana as well as the lowest is shown below.
|Rank
|School District
|Score
|Expenditures
|Income By School District
|1
|New Prairie United School Corp
|0.3
|$9,403
|$67,235
|288
|Dekalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist
|136.65
|$24,090
|$65,331
As for where school districts in southwestern Indiana rank on WalletHub’s study, the EVSC ranks 114 on the list. Other school districts in our area rank as:
|Rank
|School District
|Score
|Expenditures
|Income By School District
|38
|Greater Jasper Consolidated Schs
|4.11
|$11,497
|$57,494
|46
|Pike County School Corp
|4.58
|$11,976
|$55,022
|61
|Msd North Posey Co Schools
|5.18
|$10,054
|$66,447
|62
|East Gibson School Corporation
|5.32
|$11,499
|$51,771
|68
|Perry Central Com Schools Corp
|5.57
|$10,169
|$66,019
|80
|Southeast Dubois Co Sch Corp
|7.07
|$9,375
|$71,496
|93
|North Spencer County Sch Corp
|7.65
|$9,068
|$64,346
|113
|South Gibson School Corporation
|9.5
|$10,192
|$68,266
|114
|Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp
|9.51
|$11,161
|$51,179
|127
|Southwest Dubois Co Sch Corp
|11
|$10,551
|$53,784
|136
|North Gibson School Corporation
|11.95
|$11,089
|$50,112
|223
|South Spencer County Sch Corp
|24.54
|$10,124
|$48,040
|230
|Warrick County School Corp
|25.99
|$10,049
|$79,079
|239
|Msd Mount Vernon
|28.37
|$12,889
|$64,184
|263
|Northeast Dubois Co Sch Corp
|35.52
|$12,002
|$73,613
|279
|Cannelton City Schools
|54.13
|$10,428
|$28,365
A link to the full report can be found here.