(WALLETHUB) – A new study shows what schools in Indiana are better at using taxpayer dollars for their operations.

WalletHub says to find out where school funding is distributed most evenly, WalletHub scored all school districts in Indiana based on two things: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per student.

The highest-ranking school district in Indiana as well as the lowest is shown below.

Rank School District Score Expenditures Income By School District 1 New Prairie United School Corp 0.3 $9,403 $67,235 288 Dekalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist 136.65 $24,090 $65,331 Courtesy: WalletHub

As for where school districts in southwestern Indiana rank on WalletHub’s study, the EVSC ranks 114 on the list. Other school districts in our area rank as:

Rank School District Score Expenditures Income By School District 38 Greater Jasper Consolidated Schs 4.11 $11,497 $57,494 46 Pike County School Corp 4.58 $11,976 $55,022 61 Msd North Posey Co Schools 5.18 $10,054 $66,447 62 East Gibson School Corporation 5.32 $11,499 $51,771 68 Perry Central Com Schools Corp 5.57 $10,169 $66,019 80 Southeast Dubois Co Sch Corp 7.07 $9,375 $71,496 93 North Spencer County Sch Corp 7.65 $9,068 $64,346 113 South Gibson School Corporation 9.5 $10,192 $68,266 114 Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp 9.51 $11,161 $51,179 127 Southwest Dubois Co Sch Corp 11 $10,551 $53,784 136 North Gibson School Corporation 11.95 $11,089 $50,112 223 South Spencer County Sch Corp 24.54 $10,124 $48,040 230 Warrick County School Corp 25.99 $10,049 $79,079 239 Msd Mount Vernon 28.37 $12,889 $64,184 263 Northeast Dubois Co Sch Corp 35.52 $12,002 $73,613 279 Cannelton City Schools 54.13 $10,428 $28,365 Courtesy: WalletHub

A link to the full report can be found here.