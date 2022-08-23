(WALLETHUB) – A new study shows what schools in Indiana are better at using taxpayer dollars for their operations.

WalletHub says to find out where school funding is distributed most evenly, WalletHub scored all school districts in Indiana based on two things: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per student.

The highest-ranking school district in Indiana as well as the lowest is shown below.

RankSchool DistrictScoreExpendituresIncome By School District
1New Prairie United School Corp0.3$9,403$67,235
288Dekalb Co Eastern Com Sch Dist136.65$24,090$65,331
As for where school districts in southwestern Indiana rank on WalletHub’s study, the EVSC ranks 114 on the list. Other school districts in our area rank as:

RankSchool DistrictScoreExpendituresIncome By School District
38Greater Jasper Consolidated Schs4.11$11,497$57,494
46Pike County School Corp4.58$11,976$55,022
61Msd North Posey Co Schools5.18$10,054$66,447
62East Gibson School Corporation5.32$11,499$51,771
68Perry Central Com Schools Corp5.57$10,169$66,019
80Southeast Dubois Co Sch Corp7.07$9,375$71,496
93North Spencer County Sch Corp7.65$9,068$64,346
113South Gibson School Corporation9.5$10,192$68,266
114Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp9.51$11,161$51,179
127Southwest Dubois Co Sch Corp11$10,551$53,784
136North Gibson School Corporation11.95$11,089$50,112
223South Spencer County Sch Corp24.54$10,124$48,040
230Warrick County School Corp25.99$10,049$79,079
239Msd Mount Vernon28.37$12,889$64,184
263Northeast Dubois Co Sch Corp35.52$12,002$73,613
279Cannelton City Schools54.13$10,428$28,365
A link to the full report can be found here.