Study says Indiana has the worst education system

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics, including share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program, number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K. While the study ranked Kentucky in the top 10, Indiana ranked at the very bottom of the list.

Source: WalletHub

The ‘Access’ score looked at Pre-K programs offered, how many 3- and 4-year-olds were enrolled in Pre-K, Pre-K Special Education, and Head Start programs, the waiting lists for child care intake, and Pre-K program growth. Indiana ranked at the very bottom when it comes to ‘Access’ while Illinois came in at #3.

‘Quality’ looked at Pre-K quality benchmarks met, income requirement for Pre-K eligibility, and requirement of school safety plans and audits. ‘Resources & Economic Support’ looked at total reported spending per child enrolled in preschool, change in state spending per child enrolled in preschool, and monthly childcare co-payment fees as share of family income.

