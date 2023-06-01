HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana State Department of Agriculture has opened their submissions for the 16th annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest during the month of June.

The contest is open to all Indiana residents, and participants are encouraged to submit photos reflecting the wide array of agriculture. The following categories are available for submission:

On the Farm : Showing any building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm.

: Showing any building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm. Faces of Agriculture : Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber in Indiana.

: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber in Indiana. Agritourism : Spotlighting Indiana’s seasonal and agricultural destinations.

: Spotlighting Indiana’s seasonal and agricultural destinations. Conservation: Highlighting Indiana’s landscapes, water and wildlife.

Ten winners, two from each category and two overall, will be invited to attend a special ceremony at the Indiana State Fair to receive certificates from Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb. Winners will also have their photographs featured in the offices of the Lt. Governor’s Family of Business in Indianapolis throughout the year.

Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format along with a submission form for each photo by 5 p.m. (ET) on June 30. Submission forms can be found online here.