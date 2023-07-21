KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Numerous agencies, including IU Health Lifeline, have responded to a crash on U.S. 41 in Knox County Friday.

According to Indiana State Police Detective Nick Hatfield, the crash was the result of a Sullivan County pursuit. Hatfield said the driver ran into stop sticks that had been set up by law enforcement, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt told WTWO that his agency was involved and that he will be releasing information when he is able, but that the situation was still active at the time of contact.

A WTWO reporter is on scene and working to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.