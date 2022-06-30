INDIANA (WEHT) – On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a lower court’s judgement against an Indiana law requiring parental notification in instances when a court allows a minor to get an abortion without parental consent.

The issue, part of Kristina Box, Commissioner, Indiana Department of Health et al. v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., has been remanded back to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for reconsideration following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and his team have sought relief from the injunction directly from the U.S. district court.

“Following the landmark Dobbs decision, we eagerly anticipate clearer paths for Indiana’s commonsense laws protecting unborn children and their mothers,” Attorney General Rokita said. “We are grateful for the new day that has dawned, and we will remain steadfast in our fight for life.”

Indiana lawmakers have pushed back their special session to address abortion laws and direct payments to Hoosier taxpayers. The session is now planned for July 25.