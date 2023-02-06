WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Wells County officers are looking for the suspect who crashed a car early Sunday morning after driving it 117 mph.

A Facebook post from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy clocked a vehicle going 117 mph around 12:34 a.m. on CR 300 West near CR 1000 North. The deputy attempted to stop the car, but lost sight of it and ended the pursuit.

The department shared on Facebook a photo of the car, which could be seen flipped over on the side of the road.

Later, police said the car was found crashed on the CR 800 North near Marzane Road. Police determined the driver fled on foot.

The suspect has been identified, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.