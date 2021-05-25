Suspect in court after fire destroys re-created cabin

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man has appeared in court to face a charge he set a fire that destroyed a cabin built as a re-creation of the home where Revolutionary War figure George Rogers Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana.

Appearing via Zoom, Jason Fosse, 36, of Clarksville, shook his head as Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael read an arson charge against him and entered a not guilty plea for him. The News and Tribune reports bond was set at $25,000 court cash.

A public defender will be appointed to represent him. Fosse is charged in connection with the Thursday destruction of a cabin at the George Rogers Clark home site.