Vigo County man charged in killing of woman found dead in storage unit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A Vigo County man has been charged in the slaying of a woman whose body was found last week in a storage unit where she had apparently been living with her alleged assailant.

Philip Michael Atterson, 29, of Terre Haute faces one count of murder in the killing of Sarah L. Henderson, 38, whose body was found Christmas Day. An autopsy found she died from sharp force injuries to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The Tribune-Star reports that Atterson had rented the storage unit where Henderson’s body was found and both he and Henderson had apparently been living there.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

