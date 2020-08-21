Suspicious person arrested

INDIANA (WEHT)– Parents in Spencer and Perry counties are breathing a sigh of relief. The man seen driving slowly through New Boston, Evanston, and other rural communities has been arrested, but not for anything to do with children.

Lacy Bumm said on Monday she and her neighbors in New Boston noticed a man in a white GMC Arcadia driving up and down their rural town watching children.

“It makes me want to cry thinking about how closely he could have been watching us,” said Bumm. A bus driver even texted her to tell her know the man was parked on their rural road watching her daughters. This put authorities on high alert.

“Just that information alone had resulted in a heightened awareness to our officers to be looking for anything suspicious,” Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin explained.

After Bumm shared her experience with Eyewitness News, her family woke up to find a letter on their mailbox from Kenneth Ramsey. He was apparently the man in the white GMC with a Kentucky license plate.

“I wanted to throw up,” said Bumm. She says the fact he knew where her family lives was stomach churning, but she still met with Ramsey to hear his side of the story. “His reasoning for being over by my girls and watching them get on the bus was that he got lost.”

Ramsey told Bumm, and the officers who accompanied her, he was in New Boston working on a construction project near Bumm’s house. He didn’t think he was doing anything wrong.

“He gets hot. He doesn’t have air conditioning in his car so that’s why he has to drive around,” explained Bumm. “That was his reasoning for driving up and down the streets.”

Even though Ramsey’s actions still made Bumm and her neighbors feel uneasy, police came to the conclusion he was doing anything illegal in Spencer County.

However, just before noon on Friday, Ramsey was pulled over in Perry County for a traffic violation. Tell City Police officers say they found meth in his car. He was taken to jail on drug charges.

Bumm says she still hopes to see Ramsey turn his life around.

