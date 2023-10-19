HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana University (IU) is inviting both scholars and Taylor Swift fans to a conference.

IU says the world’s first academic conference on Taylor Swift will take place November 3 and 4 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater near the Indiana University Bloomington campus, with adjacent events on campus November 2 and 5.

Officials say Taylor Swift: The Conference Era will gather “Swifties” and scholars to speak on pertinent topics through the lens of the star who has sold out stadiums worldwide during her double-decade-spanning career and ongoing Eras Tour.

IU officials say, “A brainchild of the IU Arts & Humanities Council, the conference includes speakers who will reflect upon the icon’s cultural relevance and her influence on pop culture, the economy, gender, fandom, politics, music theory, history and more. More than 1,000 attendees have registered for the two-day conference so far.”

A media release says festivities will kick off with Swift-themed events at IU Bloomington’s First Thursdays festival, from 4 to 7 p.m. November 2 at the Arts Plaza on campus, followed by a 9 p.m. dance party at The Back Door.

Officials say conference panels take place from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4, at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater and will include a screening of the Swift-directed “All Too Well” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The weekend concludes November 5 with a Taylor Swift Artist Market from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cook Center for Public Arts and Humanities, where vendors will sell Swift-related goods.

IU says events at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater are free but ticketed, with a limit of four tickets per person. It is recommended that attendees be age 12 or older. Ticket holders are not required to attend all panels.