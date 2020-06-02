SWIRCA & More cancels GLOW Bingo event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – SWIRCA & More has cancelled its GLOW Bingo event scheduled for Saturday, June 20 due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Patron’s health and safety are very important to us and we hope that ticket holders will be understanding of our decision to cancel our bingo event at this time,” stated Monica Spencer, Development Director at SWIRCA & More. “We hope to have another bingo event scheduled for the Fall, so please check our Facebook page and website in a few months for further details.”

Those who have purchased a GLOW Bingo ticket or table will be contacted and issued a full refund. For questions, please contact SWIRCA & More at 812-492-7436 or email Rachel at rlechner@swirca.org.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)