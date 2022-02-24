WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Health and the Daviess County Health Department are responding to an outbreak of syphilis near Washington, Ind., which had originated from an outbreak in Evansville, Ind., in late 2021, a news release said.

This outbreak has been linked to exposures to other infectious diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, and hepatitis A and C. Increases in adult syphilis cases had been reported across 11 counties in southwest Indiana, the release said, with over 100 cases connected to this outbreak and 3/4 of them originating from the Evansville area.

To prevent further spread, the combined health departments said their response will provide access to free

testing and treatment to individuals in the community, especially those who are most at risk for infection. The most common risk factors associated with this outbreak include the use of methamphetamine, injection drug use, using social media or the internet to meet sexual partners, incarceration within the past year and exchanging money or drugs for sex.

“Ensuring easy access to testing and treatment is a key component to stopping the community

spread of serious infections like syphilis,” Daviess County Health Officer Dr. Merle Holsopple said. “We are committed to working with the Indiana Department of Health to take services directly to the parts of community that need them most.”

The DCHD, in collaboration with other local agencies, will offer free syphilis testing and treatment for the public from Feb. 28 through March 4 during designated hours at the following location:

Daviess County Health Department 300 East Hefron Street, Suite 150 Washington, Ind., 47501



To schedule an appointment or for more information, call (812) 254-8666. Scheduled appointments will be offered from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4. Walk-ins will be accepted on Wednesday, Feb. 2 until 7 p.m.

Testing for HIV will also be available during this time. Any additional updates testing locations or hours of operation will be posted on the DCHD’s Facebook page.