Tax bills coming to Hoosier mailboxes soon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) The Indiana Department of Revenue is sending out tax bills now through December. Taxes were delayed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DOR officials recommend you immediately open any mail from them to avoid complications and additional fees.

Individuals can pay their bill in full online through DORpay at dor.in.gov. Anyone who owes more than $100 and cannot pay their bill in full can set up a payment plan through INtax Pay at in.gov.

Payments by mail are also accepted. The taxpayer(s) name(s), Social Security number(s) and tax year must be included on the check. These payments can be mailed to:

Indiana Department of Revenue

P.O. Box 7224

Indianapolis, IN 46207-7224

Additional mailing addresses for other bill types can be found at dor.in.gov/tax-forms/where-to-mail-completed-tax-forms.

