HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Tell City Police Department is asking the public’s help in regard to a stolen vehicle investigation.

According to the department, the vehicle in question was last known to have traveled east in the 600 block of Humboldt, but it is unknown which direction it traveled after reaching the intersection of Humboldt and 7th Streets.

If anyone has cameras that may aid in the investigation, contact Central Dispatch at 812-547-7068 and request contact with Officer Hauser.