Tell City police warning residents to BOLO for suspect in Vigo Co murder

TELL CITY, Ind (WEHT) Tell City police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect in Vigo County. Police say Philip Atterson is reportedly violent and could be armed.
Atterson is said to be 6’4” and 205 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police believe he could be driving a silver Chevy Cobalt with some front-end damage.
Anyone with information on Atterson’s whereabouts should call 911.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on December 27, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Officials expect 2021 action on new I-69 Ohio River bridge
- Evansville police investigating shots fired from two vehicles
- EPD responds to shots fired at apartments on Evansville’s north side
- Law enforcement dealing with phone issues
- UE faculty votes no confidence in president’s plan; USI faculty releases statement of support