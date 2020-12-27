Tell City police warning residents to BOLO for suspect in Vigo Co murder

TELL CITY, Ind (WEHT) Tell City police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect in Vigo County. Police say Philip Atterson is reportedly violent and could be armed.

Atterson is said to be 6’4” and 205 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believe he could be driving a silver Chevy Cobalt with some front-end damage.

Anyone with information on Atterson’s whereabouts should call 911.

(This story was originally published on December 27, 2020)

