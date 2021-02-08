Tennessee man arrested in connection with 1992 murders of Indiana girl, 4, mother

MERRILVILLE, Ind.– Federal authorities say a Tennessee man was arrested in connection with the 1992 murders of a 4-year-old Indiana girl and her mother.

Victor Lofton, 57, of Humboldt, TN., was charged with two counts of murder.

On July 15, 1992, 4-year-old DenNisha Howard and her 21-year-old mother, Felicia Howard, were found shot to death inside their second floor apartment in the 3800 block of Washington Street in Gary, IN.

Officials say the arrest is the culmination of work by the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team (GRIT). The team started to re-investigate the case in February 2019.

“This was a horrific crime that shocked our local community in 1992,” said Det. Lt. Nicholas Wardrip, Hobart Police Dept., who investigated this case along with Det. Cpl. Justin Clark, Gary Police Dept., both of whom are assigned to GRIT. “Lofton was born in East Chicago, IN but moved to Tennessee at an early age. Lofton was interviewed by investigators in September 2020; however, he denied knowing either victim or even being in Indiana at the time of the murders. Investigators utilized DNA technology and interviewed witnesses to bring the case together against Lofton.”

Lofton was arrested in Jackson, TN, on Feb. 5. He’ll be extradited back to Lake County.

“This case should serve as notice to those committing violent crimes in Northwest Indiana that the tireless investigators of the FBI’s GRIT Task Force will never rest to ensure justice for those who have been victimized, even if it’s 29 years later,” said FBI Indianapolis GRIT Task Force Supervisory Special Agent Michael Peasley.