Terre Haute’s Larry Bird museum targeted for 2023 opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Organizers of a planned museum about basketball great Larry Bird in Terre Haute have pushed back its expected opening until 2023.

The museum will be part of the new Terre Haute Convention Center that is scheduled for a March 2022 opening. The museum section, however, is awaiting decisions on about what memorabilia will be available. Museum planner Gerard Hilferty said the museum opening is “going to be about a year behind” the convention center’s completion.

Bird was a star at Indiana State before his Hall of Fame career with the Boston Celtics.