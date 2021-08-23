The 2021 Indiana State Fair brought in 830,390 people

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT)– The 2021 Indiana State Fair closed Sunday after an 18-day event schedule.

Indiana State Fair closed for extensive cleaning on Mondays and Tuesdays and added another weekend to the schedule to help spread out crowds. The fair welcomed 830,390 fairgoers throughout its 18 days.

“It is wonderful to be back together for this iconic summer tradition and celebrate all things, Indiana,” said Indiana Fair Commission Executive Director Cindy Hoye. “We are thankful for a successful 2021 State Fair and for the opportunity to welcome Hoosiers back.”

The 165th Indiana State Fair returns July 29 – August 21, 2022 (Closed Mondays and Tuesdays).