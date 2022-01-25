The Indiana House sends a human trafficking bill to the Senate

INDIANA (WEHT) – The human trafficking proposal introduced by Evansville State Representative Wendy McNamara is moving forward. The Indiana House passed the bill to the Senate for consideration.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in Indiana, there were 140 human trafficking cases reported in 2020. That’s an increase from 95 in 2017. Currently, Indiana law requires Hoosiers 15 years old or older at the time of a trial to physically testify in court.

This bill would allow victims 14 and younger to record video statements instead. It would also close legal loopholes and enhance penalties surrounding human trafficking.