The name Vectren is about to go away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The name Vectren is about to be retired to the history books.

The company says it has started the transition to CenterPoint Energy, and customers in Indiana will begin to notice CenterPoint Energy’s name and logo on company assets such as buildings, trucks and employee uniforms over the next several weeks.

CenterPoint Energy acquired Vectren in 2019.

The company says the transition will be gradual, and they hope to have it complete by the end of April.

Customers should still visit www.vectren.com to access account information online or call 1-800-227-1376 to report emergencies or reach company representatives.