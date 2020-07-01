The Salvation Army welcomes new leadership in Indiana

(WEHT) – The Salvation Army is preparing for a change in leadership in Indiana. After serving as the Divisional Commander for almost six years, Major Bob Webster and his wife are moving on to their next appointment for The Salvation Army in St. Louis, MO. Stepping in as the new Indiana Divisional Commander will be Major Marc Johnson, who arrives in Indiana in early July.

Major Marc comes to Indiana from The Salvation Army’s College for Officer Training in Chicago, IL, where he has served as Assistant Training Principal since 2018. His wife, Major Karen Johnson, has been serving as the Training in Spanish Director at the college and will take up the helm as Divisional Director of Women’s Ministries in the Indiana Division.

Major Marc holds a B.A. in Organizational Management from Missouri Baptist University and an M.A. in Community Counseling from Northwestern Illinois University. Major Karen holds a B.A. in Ethnic Studies form the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and an M.A. in Leadership Studies from Azusa Pacific University.

In 2019, The Salvation Army Indiana Division provided 2.2 million meals to hungry Hoosier families and more than 87,000 safe nights of shelter to those in need. In total, 578,000 people benefited from the many programs provided by The Salvation Army last year.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)