INDIANAPOLIS – One thing Hoosiers know is how to do is eat. Indiana soil is known for growing gigantic pork tenderloin, sweet corn-on-the-cob husks, and the beloved sugar cream pie.

The famous dessert reportedly originated in the 1850s in resourceful Amish communities in Indiana. According to What’s Cooking America, the pie consisted of only four simple ingredients: brown sugar, flour, heavy cream, and an 8-inch pie crust at 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

The treat has also garnered many names throughout the more than 150 years. The sugar cream pie has been known as the ‘Quebec Sugar Cream Pie’ and the ‘Tartes au Sucre’ as it was a favorite amongst Canadian and French individuals. It was also known as the ‘desperation pie’ because it could be made with ingredients found on nearly every farm.

Indiana Sugar Cream Pie

And probably the least delicious, it was also known as the ‘finger pie.’ It was known as the finger pie because bakers realized they could easily mix ingredients with their fingers. Reportedly, the reason was to prevent air from entering the cream before someone baked the pie.

Please view here to learn more about the Hoosier pie (including how to make it) !