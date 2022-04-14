INDIANA (WEHT) – Officials announced the theme for this year’s Indiana State Fair will be dedicated to Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence in partnership with Tom Wood Automotive.

“For 2022, we are planning something very special, a monumental year to bring Hoosiers back together at this beloved summer tradition,” said Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director.

The Indiana State Fair is planning to bring back fairgoer favorites including carnival rides, fair food, 4-H competitions and more. The Indiana State Fair will take place July 29th through August 21st.

