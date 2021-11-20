These 3 Thanksgiving staples are more expensive in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) –– As Hoosiers return to traditional Thanksgiving gatherings this year, they can expect to spend 12% more at the grocery store than they did in 2020, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau Thanksgiving market basket survey. INFB surveyed shoppers across the state to identify the average price of traditional Thanksgiving meal items such as turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

“There is no question that this has been a tough year,” Isabella Chism, INFB 2nd vice president, said. “Coming off the heels of the pandemic, widespread supply chain issues are pushing prices higher and the economy is stretched. This year’s Thanksgiving market basket reflects what Hoosiers are seeing when they go to their local grocery stores; however, the increased price of Thanksgiving dinner in Indiana is comparable to costs across the rest of the country.”

The individual meal price is approximately $5.36, according to the survey, which is less than 1% higher than the U.S. average of $5.33. The total market basket price of $53.58 included a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, a carrot and celery veggie tray, whole milk, cranberries, whipping cream, ingredients for pumpkin pie and miscellaneous baking items.

Three staple items are more expensive in Indiana this year than the national average, including a 16-pound turkey, stuffing and pie shells. Alternatively, most items on the shopping list came in less than the national average, most notably sweet potatoes, whole milk, whipping cream and peas.

This year, shoppers can expect to pay approximately $1.58 per pound for a whole turkey, or $25.22 for a 16-pound bird.

For Hoosiers who opt for a ham instead of turkey this year, the INFB ]found that consumers can expect to pay $11.13 for a 4-pound ham, compared to $10.60 in 2020.

According to the Farm Bureau, lingering effects of the pandemic, including inflation, disruptions to the supply chain and an increase in food consumed at home, were the major contributing factors to the overall increase.

See the below chart to compare the difference in cost from last year to this year for several Thanksgiving favorites:

Thanksgiving Market Basket Items (INFB Survey)

2020 Indiana Costs 2021 Indiana Costs % Change of Indiana Costs (2020 to 2021) % Difference between 2021 Indiana Costs and 2021 U.S. Average Turkey (16 lb.) $21.44 $25.22 +17.6% +5.1% Stuffing (14 oz. package) $2.90 $2.32 -20.0% +1.3% Pumpkin pie filling mix (30 oz. can) $3.56 $3.61 +1.4% -0.8% Pie shells, 9 in. (2 per package) $2.48 $3.47 +39.9% +19.2% Sweet potatoes (3 lb.) $3.18 $3.19 +0.3% -10.4% Rolls (1 doz.) $2.46 $3.00 +22.0% -1.6% Peas (16 oz. package, frozen) $1.26 $1.39 +10.3% -9.7% Veggie tray (.5 oz. each fresh carrots and celery) $1.25 $0.80 -36.0% -2.4% Whole milk (gal.) $2.26 $2.81 +24.3% -14.8% Cranberries (fresh, 12 oz. package) $2.12 $2.72 +28.3% -8.7% Whipping cream (½ pint) $1.81 $1.60 -11.6% -10.1% Misc. ingredients

(such as coffee, butter, onions, eggs, sugar and flour)

$3.09 $3.45 +11.7% 0.0% AVERAGE TOTAL MEAL PRICE* $47.81 $53.58 +12.0% +0.5% *The total meal price listed above is for a group of 10 individuals.

The INFB Thanksgiving market basket survey was conducted in late October/early November by volunteer shoppers. Indiana’s survey was completed in conjunction with a national survey administered by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

More details about AFBF’s national Thanksgiving market basket results can be found on the INFB website.