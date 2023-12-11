HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – While winter can be a depressing time where cold weather can get people down, it can also be an uplifting time to see the spirit of the Christmas season.
While everyone has their own decorations and festivities to get into the Christmas mood, there are some towns and cities in Indiana that define the holiday mood.
Listed are seven of those examples courtesy of onlyinyourstate.com:
- Santa Claus – Known as the Christmas capital of Indiana, they go all out to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
- Shipshewana – An Amish-centric small town that comes alive during the holidays with light displays, Amish traditions, shops and some of the most iconic Christmas festivals in the state.
- Metamora – One of the original 13 townships in Franklin County. One long-standing tradition is the Metamora Christmas Walk. There are also lights and decorations everywhere with decked-out shops and eateries.
- Valparaiso – Known as one of the greatest winter towns in Indiana. There’s always something for everyone with holiday events going on during the entire season.
- Charlestown – With the largest Christmas lights display in southern Indiana, it is known as The Christmas City, even competing with Santa Claus in terms of festivities.
- Carmel – Entirety of downtown and every storefront lights up during the holidays. The Arts District is another fun option.
- Madison – Home to more excellent and iconic Christmas light displays, one tradition for Midwest families is the Very Merry Christmas Parade.