These were the most common violent crimes in Indiana last year

(NEXSTAR) – For the first time in four years, the estimated number of violent crimes in the nation increased when compared with the previous year’s statistics, according to an FBI’s Uniform Crime Report released earlier this week.

Despite a 5.2% rise nationally, Indiana saw a 3.7% decrease in violent crimes. According to FBI data, this was the fifth consecutive year the state’s violent crime rate has decreased.

The most common violent crime in the state was aggravated battery, with 12,400 offenses reported in 2020. Robbery was the second most common violent crime, with 3,336 incidents reported. There were also 1,527 rapes and 365 homicides reported.

More than half of the violent crimes in Indiana occurred at a residence; however, the report also indicated strangers committed the majority of the crimes.

Offenders used handguns in 23% of the violent crimes involving weapons in Indiana. Other guns amounted to less than 10%.

According to the report, the majority of both offenders and victims were between the ages of 20 and 29. Seventy-six percent of offenders in Indiana were men, 19% were women and 5% were unknown.

The Uniform Crime Report program is run by the FBI and collects data annually from law enforcement agencies in a number of categories, among them violent crimes, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, as well as property crimes.

The data is estimated because not all agencies submit information. The FBI said Indiana’s statistics were based on data received from 205 of the 334 law enforcement agencies in the state.