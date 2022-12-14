GREENFIELD, Ind. (WEHT) – As the weather continues to get colder, fire officials are reminding everyone to not plug space heaters into power strips and/or extension cords.

Greenfield Fire Territory says heaters need to be plugged directly into the wall outlet. Officals say the reason for this is that power strips and extension cords can't handle the high current flow that space heaters draw, causing them to overheat and start a fire.

Greenfield Fire Territory also advises to make sure if anyone is using a space heater to have a three-foot clearance around it. Fire officials say this includes pets, humans and anything that can burn.