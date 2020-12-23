Third round of Manufacturing Readiness grants awarded to 31 Indiana businesses

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced the third round of awards totaling about $1.5 million to 31 Indiana businesses in Manufacturing Readiness grants, which Gov. Eric Holcomb first announced in May. The grants are designed to stimulate manufacturing investments that will position Hoosier operations.

Local businesses who received a grant include:

Jasper Engines and Transmissions in Dubois County ($50,000)

Nix Companies in Gibson County ($25,000)

Spencer Industries Incorporated in Spencer County ($19,000)

Universal Technologies LLC in Dubois County ($39,500)

Moore Metal Works & A/C LLC in Vanderburgh County ($100,000)

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)

