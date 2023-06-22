INDIANA (WEHT) — Ever since The Beatles were first played on American radio in 1963, it’s hard to think of another band that has left such a lasting impact on pop culture and the country as a whole.

With Global Beatles Day coming up this weekend, Eyewitness News looked into what songs have captivated the nation as well as Hoosiers right here in Indiana.

The most popular Beatles song in Indiana is “Yesterday”, according to findings from USBettingReport.com. The song debuted on Help!, the chart-topping 1965 studio album that came out about a year after the group played for screaming crowds at the Indianapolis State Fairgrounds.

The Hoosier State joins Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas as the other states who love “Yesterday”. The track comes as the third most popular Beatles song in the United States behind “Let It Be” and “Blackbird”. The full findings can be found below:

“Let It Be” – 1970 (13 states) : California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Virginia, Wisconsin

: California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Virginia, Wisconsin “Blackbird” – 1968 (9 states) : Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, North Carolina, Utah

: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, North Carolina, Utah “Yesterday” – 1965 (5 states) : Indiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas

: Indiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas “Come Together” – 1969 (4 states) : Alaska, Idaho, Kentucky, Wyoming

: Alaska, Idaho, Kentucky, Wyoming “Here Comes The Sun” – 1969 (3 states) : Kansas, South Carolina, Washington

: Kansas, South Carolina, Washington “Hey Jude” – 1968 (3 states): Montana, Nebraska, Nevada

Montana, Nebraska, Nevada “In My Life” – 1965 (3 states): New Hampshire, North Dakota, West Virginia

New Hampshire, North Dakota, West Virginia “All You Need Is Love” – 1967 (3 states): Arizona, Connecticut, Massachusetts

Arizona, Connecticut, Massachusetts “Revolution” – 1968 (2 states): New Mexico, Rhode Island

New Mexico, Rhode Island “Don’t Let Me Down” – 1969: Vermont

Vermont “I Will ” – 1968: Iowa

Iowa “Love Me Do” – 1964: Michigan

Michigan “Something” – 1969: Georgia

Georgia “Twist & Shout” – 1961: Tennessee

Researchers utilized Google Trends to determine the most searched songs by The Beatles in each state.