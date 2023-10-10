TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: Terre Haute Police are reporting that Selena Brotchner has been found and is safe.

Police thanked the community for assistance in locating Brotchner. According to police, the investigation remains open and ongoing and no other information would be released at this time.

1st Update: Indiana State Police has issued a statewide silver alert for 15-year-old Selena Brotchner.

ISP said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Original: The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Selena Brotchner is described as a 15-year-old white female with brown eyes and straight brown hair.

She is 85 pounds and is five feet tall.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a white tank top and pink shorts. She was last seen by family members on October 2 at 10 p.m. and their home and was reported missing at 11:30 p.m.

If you have any information pertaining to Brotchner’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Josh Goldner at 812-244-2614 or the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.

