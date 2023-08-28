TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say battered his victim multiple times over several days has been arrested.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, on Sunday officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of a battery stemming from a domestic dispute. Police determined that the victim had been beaten several times over multiple days.

However, the suspect had left the residence before police arrived and officers were unable to locate him. Police said the man made several threats of getting into a gunfight with police and saying that he would not go back to jail.

Monday, at 9 a.m., officers caught up with Bradley Fish, 46, of Terre Haute as he was reportedly in the parking lot of his victim’s workplace. Police were able to arrest Fish without incident.

Fish was preliminarily charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon as well as criminal recklessness.