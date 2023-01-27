INDIANA (WEHT) — In Indiana, you can legally own an array of guns, but carrying a throwing star could land you some time in jail.

Two Indiana lawmakers are working to change that. Owning, selling, manufacturing or importing a throwing star in Indiana is a currently a Class C misdemeanor offense.

Proposed by Sen. Liz Brown and Linda Rogers, the new bill would allow a person who is at least 12 years of age to possess a throwing star for recreational purposes on certain business premises if particular requirements are met.

The throwing star bill passed the Indiana Senate Corrections Committee in an 8-0 vote. Records show a representative from the Indiana Public Defender Council testified in favor of the bill.