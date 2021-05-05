Time running out to file for FAFSA in Indiana

INDIANA (WEHT) Hoosiers are running out of time to apply for federal student aid after the deadline to apply was extended. Students and their parents have until May 15 to get those FAFSA applications in.

Officials extended the deadline into May after the number of FAFSA filings were down nearly six percent from this time last year.

Filing for FAFSA is a critical step in the college process by giving families options to help pay for school. First time and returning students can both fill out the applications.

It’s important to note there isn’t a FAFSA deadline for students applying for the “Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant” applications.