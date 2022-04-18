WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Over the weekend, the body of a black male child was found near a roadway in a heavily wooded area of Washington County. Police are now looking for public help to identify the boy.

Police say around 7:30 Saturday evening, a resident came across the body while mushroom hunting in the woods. Law enforcement officials describe the child as a young, black male, approximately four feet tall with a slim build and short haircut.

“We’re not gonna stop looking until we find these answers,” says Sgt. Carey Huls. “Somebody again was taking care of this little boy. He’s 5 to 8 years old. He’s obviously not taking care of himself. Somebody knows something.”

Anyone with information on the boy should call 1-888-437-6432.